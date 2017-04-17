Helena Christensen On Why Women Must Take An Interest In Politics

Supermodel Helena Christensen has spoken out about what inspired her to take to the streets, on both sides of the Atlantic, earlier this year in support of the women’s marches. The former Victoria’s Secrets angel spoke exclusively to The Huffington Post UK, about how she believes fashion and politics should be coming together in 2017 in order to achieve something historic. Christensen said: “I think there shouldn’t be a separation between anything these days, it all flows together in a way where we can learn and absorb one from the other. “Maybe in little ways at first, but historically this really is something that can give people a bigger role as a whole, as a voice.”

Christensen, who is originally from Denmark, said that the movements were part of an all-inclusive “uproar” that has started across the world: “What was beautiful was that there are both men and women, and children. It was not just a women’s march, it was for everyone. Just seeing everyone together, it was exhilarating. “What I’ve learned from going to, a few of the marches, getting people together and the collective spirit and power, and the effect of having that happen. You feel it when you’re there, you feel the surge of strength coming from everyone and it obviously does make a difference.” And ever with her finger on the fashion pulse, the mother-of-one, who has a 17-year-old son Mingus, added said that all those women wearing red “looked pretty amazing” too.

Red is the warmest color (or 'pussy grabs butt' 😎)❤️ #adaywithoutwomen #internationalwomensday #washingtonsquarepark A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PST