The bodies of five people have been found with the wreckage of a missing helicopter in Snowdonia, North Wales Police have said.

A major search was launched after the aircraft went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes yesterday en route to Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay, the Press Association reports.

A mountain rescue team found the wreckage in the Rhinog mountains between Trawsfynydd and Harlech, the BBC reported, although police are yet to reveal the exact location of the crash site.