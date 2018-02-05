I don’t love wearing a helmet. Three years ago when my mum floated around the possibility of me having a bike in London, I couldn’t think of anything worse than having to wear one. They aren’t “cool”, I thought to myself. They give you hat hair. They don’t look good. They’re an effort to carry around. Were those reasons enough to put me off cycling at the time? Sadly, I think they were. Now, as proud cyclist, I’d never set off on my bike without one. This might be down to my parents’ strongly-worded advice after they bought me a brand-spanking new bike last year, or it could be because it makes me feel safer. I’m not entirely sure.

When it comes to the helmet debate - that is, should it be made compulsory to wear one by law? - I understand why the topic is sensitive and considered controversial. Helmets save lives, but they also deter people from getting out on the road. In November 2017, there were rumours cyclists could be made to wear helmets for the first time in a review of bike safety, said to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pinterest CLOSE Only in the past week, Malta reversed its law and made wearing helmets optional when riding below a certain speed limit. Transport Malta (TM) stated that the existing legislation forcing all cyclists to wear a helmet were believed to be “stifling efforts to promote the greater use of bicycles”. Helmet laws across the world are far from universal. Australia and New Zealand require and enforce use of helmets by cyclists and in other countries, partial rules apply such as the use of helmets in certain areas. Then there’s Denmark and the Netherlands, countries which have such a strong cycling culture, yet the lowest levels of helmet use. Back in 2016, a large-scale study covering 64,000 cycling accidents found that wearing helmets does reduce both death and injury. Researchers found that serious head injuries are reduced by almost 70% with a helmet. Another study, by Dr Jake Olivier of the university of New South Wales, found head injuries were 51% lower among cyclists who wore helmets and the risk of being killed is about one third as high for helmet wearers. But the correlation between injuries and helmet use isn’t that simple. A study in November 2015 failed to find a link between helmet use and a reduction of head injuries. In fact, the academics discovered that riders who lived in areas with compulsory helmet laws were no more likely to seek medical help than those who were free to cycle without helmets. The authors were said to be “so surprised” by the results that they say they reran their models to check for human error. A study in 2006 controversially found cyclists who wear helmets were more likely to be struck by passing vehicles. Dr Ian Walker, a traffic psychologist from the University of Bath used a bike fitted with a computer and a distance sensor to record data from over 2,500 overtaking motorists in Salisbury and Bristol. He found that drivers were as much as twice as likely to get particularly close to the bike when the person was wearing the helmet. Drivers passed an average of 8.5 cm (3 1/3 inches) closer with the helmet than without.

