Young Carers Share The Little Things You Can Do To Help Them

Across the UK there are now 6.5 million people acting as carers for family and friends, a figure that is expected to rise to 9 million in our lifetime, but it is not only adults carrying this huge burden of care. The most recent UK census recorded 178,000 young carers (aged under 18) in England and Wales and an additional 17,000 in Scotland and Northern Ireland. And the average age of a young carer in Britain is just 12-years-old, according to children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Sophie, 12, looks after her mum who has a rare immune system disorder.

A child may become a young carer as the result of a family member’s sickness, disability, mental health problems, or the misuse of drugs or alcohol in the home. A spokesperson for charity Young Minds told HuffPost UK that as a result, a young carer’s childhood can be very different to that of their peers. “On top of providing emotional support to the person they are caring for they may also have to learn how to nurse them or look after their personal needs like bathing and dressing,” they explained. So to raise awareness on Carer’s Rights Day (24 November), four young carers supported by the charity Carers Trust, have spoken to HuffPost UK about what others can do to help them in their everyday lives.

Offer a hand with everyday tasks. Dania, 8, has cared for her mother “for as long as she can remember” as her mum has had cancer for nearly a decade. “What has been a big help to us is our neighbour who offers to take me to school or pick me up if mum is too tired,” she said. “The neighbour could easily have not bothered to get to know us, but she made the effort and just a little bit of help here and there makes all the difference to our day-to-day lives.” Acknowledge the stress young carers face. Becky, 16, cares for three generations of her family and is currently also juggling schoolwork with her dream to become a professional musician. Her sister suffers with heart failure, her mum has fibromyalgia and arthritis, and her recently bereaved grandma struggles to walk. “The best thing strangers and friends can do is to recognise and acknowledge there is a constant weight you are carrying that they cannot possibly comprehend,” she said.

Becky, 16, cares for her mother, sister, and her grandma.