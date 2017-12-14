A new confidential helpline will enable models who have been sexually harassed at work to voice their experiences.

Set up by the British Fashion Model Agents Association (BFMAA) and spearheaded by Caroline Rush (who is the chief executive of the British Fashion Council), the agency aims to elevate the standards in the way models are treated when working.

Rush issued a statement saying that the #metoo campaign helped highlight the issues that exist in the fashion industry.

Thus, “there is no better time for the industry to work together to stamp out any form of maltreatment or abuse,” added Rush.