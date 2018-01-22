Henry Bolton Is Not Resigning As Ukip Leader And Says It's Time To 'Drain The Swamp'

Henry Bolton has vowed to fight on as Ukip leader despite a vote of no confidence from his party’s ruling committee and wave of frontbench resignations.

The former soldier revealed this afternoon he would stay on in the top job and vowed to “drain the swamp” in the party.

Bolton was facing pressure to quit following revelations his now ex-girlfriend made racist comments about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle.

Yet despite frontbench figures resigning their posts in protest at his leadership - including deputy leader Margot Parker - Bolton today announced he would not be going.

In a statement this afternoon, Bolton said: “I respect the next steps in the constitutional process and will therefore not be resigning as Party leader.

“I repeat: I shall not be resigning as Party leader.”

He then attacked Ukip’s National Executive Committee, and said he had urged them not to push through with a vote of no confidence as it would led to a “financial and political cost” to the party.