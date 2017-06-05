Here Are The Words Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Have Tweeted Most Since The Election Was Called

With social media playing a bigger part in our democracy than ever before, politicians are expected to hit the right notes with their online communications.

More and more voters say they get their news from Facebook and Twitter rather than traditional media outlets and an analysis of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s Twitter feeds, by digital marketing company Builtvisible, has revealed the words they’ve tweeted most frequently since the election was called.

Top of the list for the PM, unsurprisingly, is ‘Brexit’ and there are no prizes for guessing ‘strong’ and ‘stable’ feature heavily.

A key narrative of the Tory campaign - that Theresa May is the only one who will be able to deliver strong leadership at the negotiating table when Britain leaves the EU - clearly runs through her Twitter presence.

Other words that feature heavily include ‘secure’, ‘plan’ and ‘best’.