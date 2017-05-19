Here's The Moment A Young Mark Zuckerberg Discovered He Got Into Harvard

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg has uploaded a rare insight into his life before he became one of the wealthiest human beings on the planet. Here he is the moment he discovered that he had been accepted into Harvard University:

The video, taken by his father Edward Zuckerberg, shows a young Mark in his pyjamas sat at his computer checking emails. It’s at that point that he opens the email from Harvard and discovers that he’s been accepted. Zuckerberg would go on to Harvard to study psychology and computer science. While at Harvard he came up with the idea of a website called Facemash that compared college students next to each other.

To accomplish this he hacked into Harvard’s database and took names and photos of all the students. Zuckerberg was almost expelled from the university for breaching its computer systems but the charges were ultimately dropped. The following semester he would start work on a new website, one that used the college database but instead of ranking students would turn their information into profile pages, creating an online directory. Called “thefacebook” it would ultimately grow into the social network we use today.

Noah Berger / Reuters The Facebook campus is shown in this aerial photo in Menlo Park.