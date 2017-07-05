Here's What A Hot Air Balloon Bar Looks Like - In 360

Rooftop bars are so last year. If you’re not sipping your G&T hundreds of metres above the ground in a hot air balloon then you’re nobody.
But, if you’re not so keen on heights, or if a hot air balloon bar may be a little too extravagant for you, then never fear - we went in one and filmed the whole thing in 360, so you can experience it from the comfort (and safety) of your bar stool.
As well as watching a cocktail be crafted at a couple of thousand feet, be sure to look up at the huge balloon attached to the wicker basket.
And look down - as long as you don’t have vertigo - to see luscious green country estates and farms in Berkshire (as well as the A34).
During the experience, musician Tom Carradine plays Phileas Fogg - the protagonist in the 1873 novel Around the World in Eighty Days - and is made a cocktail by Ally Martin, Hendrick’s Brand Ambassador.
The cocktail itself, Mr Fogg’s Peculiar Flying Machine was crafted in celebration of the occasion, and can be purchased at Phileas Fogg’s drinking den in Mayfair: https://mr-foggs.com/