All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Here's What A Hot Air Balloon Bar Looks Like - In 360

    Don’t look down 😱 😱 😱

    05/07/2017 10:52 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 15:09 BST

    Rooftop bars are so last year. If you’re not sipping your G&T hundreds of metres above the ground in a hot air balloon then you’re nobody.

    But, if you’re not so keen on heights, or if a hot air balloon bar may be a little too extravagant for you, then never fear - we went in one and filmed the whole thing in 360, so you can experience it from the comfort (and safety) of your bar stool.

    As well as watching a cocktail be crafted at a couple of thousand feet, be sure to look up at the huge balloon attached to the wicker basket.

    And look down - as long as you don’t have vertigo - to see luscious green country estates and farms in Berkshire (as well as the A34).

    Max Thurlow
    The balloon is huge - as can be seen by the pilot checking the inside before lift-off. 
    Max Thurlow
    The balloon is filled with hot air on the ground and begins to rise as the air inside is less dense than the air outside.

    During the experience, musician Tom Carradine plays Phileas Fogg - the protagonist in the 1873 novel Around the World in Eighty Days - and is made a cocktail by Ally Martin, Hendrick’s Brand Ambassador.

    The cocktail itself, Mr Fogg’s Peculiar Flying Machine was crafted in celebration of the occasion, and can be purchased at Phileas Fogg’s drinking den in Mayfair: https://mr-foggs.com/residence/hot-air-balloon-bar/ 

    Max Thurlow
    The flight was shot using a Samsung Gear 360.
    MORE:Arts and EntertainmenttravelDrinksVertigobars0Around the World in Eighty DaysBrand ambassadorCovent GardenPhileas Fogg

    Conversations