Labour is set to unveil its first official general election campaign poster as it claims ‘you can’t trust the Tories with your future’.

Jeremy Corbyn will reveal the artwork, which says Theresa May’s government has ‘held Britain back’, in central London on Thursday morning.

It focuses heavily on the party’s key ‘for the many, not the few’ campaign slogan, in contrast to the Ed Miliband’s first 2015 campaign poster, which targeted NHS cuts.