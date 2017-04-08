Two people have died after a fire broke out at the New Grange residential care home in Hertfordshire, the BBC reports.
The fire service has said an additional 33 people had to be rescued
Crews from three fire services attended the scene in Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt, at about 6AM on Saturday morning.
Pictures of the blaze show the most of the roof of the building gone.
Some of those trapped inside were on upper floors and had to be rescued by ladder.
Three people were taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation, said East of England Ambulance Service.
A spokesman said: “Five ambulance crews, two ambulance officers, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and volunteer doctor were dispatched.
“They worked closely with fire service and police colleagues to evacuate residents and assess them at a nearby rest centre.
“Thirty-three people were assessed at the scene and three patients with minor burns and smoke inhalation were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further care.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
More than £500 has already been raised through an online fund set up to help residents of the care home in the aftermath of the blaze, reports the Press Association.