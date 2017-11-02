Campaigners have lost a High Court battle calling on the government to abolish the cap on the number of unaccompanied child refugees allowed into the UK under the Dubs scheme.

Charity Help Refugees argued that the system used by Amber Rudd to decide that only 480 vulnerable children should be accepted was “fundamentally flawed”, claiming there was “no proper consultation” with local authorities to assess how many places were available.

It had sought court orders to force the Home Secretary to lift the limit and reopen the consultation process, the Press Association reported.

The Dubs Amendment, designed by former child refugee Lord Dubs and implemented in 2016, aimed to help lone refugee children marooned in Europe.

However, despite charities claiming that around 30,000 migrant children arrived in Europe last year, the government pledged to resettle just 480 youngsters, leading campaigners to accuse ministers of “abandoning” vulnerable children.