People who have schizophrenia could benefit from high doses of vitamin B, according to new research. A review of worldwide studies discovered that taking high-dose B-vitamins, such as B6, B8 and B12, alongside treatment, could reduce symptoms of the mental illness more than standard treatments alone. “We can see that B-vitamins effectively improve outcomes for some patients,” said lead author Joseph Firth, based at the University of Manchester’s Division of Psychology and Mental Health. “This could be an important advance, given that new treatments for this condition are so desperately needed.”

Schizophrenia affects around 1% of the population and is among the most disabling and costly long-term conditions worldwide, according to experts. Currently, treatment is based around the administration of antipsychotic drugs. Although patients typically experience remission of symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions within the first few months of treatment, long-term outcomes are poor and 80% of patients relapse within five years. For the latest body of research, which was funded by The Medical Research Council and University of Manchester, researchers reviewed randomised clinical trials reporting effects of vitamin or mineral supplements on psychiatric symptoms in people with schizophrenia. They identified 18 clinical trials with a combined total of 832 patients receiving antipsychotic treatment for schizophrenia. Vitamin B interventions which used higher dosages or combined several vitamins were consistently effective for reducing psychiatric symptoms, whereas those which used lower doses were ineffective. Researchers said vitamin B supplements may be most beneficial when implemented early on, as they were most likely to reduce symptoms when used in studies of patients with shorter illness durations.