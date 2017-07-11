An eagle-eyed teen reporter bagged himself a 45 minute interview with Donald Trump’s defence secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis - after spotting a snap of his phone number online.

While reading a Washington Post article, high school journalist Teddy Fischer noticed that Trump’s bodyguard was holding a post-it note with Mattis’ mobile number scrawled across it in one of the photos.

Trying his luck, Fischer decided to give the number a call. When Mattis didn’t pick up, the Mercer Island High School pupil sent a text asking for an interview.

“It was a lark for him originally,” Fischer’s journalism teacher Chris Twombley told HuffPost.

“I don’t think he thought it would go anywhere. But the general called him back on his personal line and left a message for Teddy.”

Agreeing to a 15 minute interview that went on for another 30 minutes, Mattis gave the teen advice on everything from history to foreign policy - and told Fischer he believes the wars of the future will be fought in outer space and on the internet.

“The whole thing is just a miracle after a miracle,” Fischer told King 5.

The defence secretary told the teen: “No matter what you’re going to go into, whether it be business or politics or international relations or domestic politics, I don’t think you can go wrong if you maintain an avid interest in history.