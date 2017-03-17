A group of high school students in Florida have dedicated their lunch breaks to making sure none of their classmates have to eat alone.

Members of the club, called We Dine Together, walk around Boca Raton Community High School at lunchtime getting to know students who are sat on their own.

Denis Estimon was one of four teenagers who helped found the group. A Haitian immigrant, he said he felt “isolated” when he first moved to the US in the first grade, especially at lunch time.

“It’s not a good feeling, like you’re by yourself, and that’s something I don’t want anyone to go through,” Estimon told the Sun Sentinel.