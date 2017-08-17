New figures have revealed the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, and Jennifer Lawrence has been toppled from the top spot.

According to Forbes, it’s Emma Stone who earned the most in the past 12 months, in a year that’s also seen her bag an Academy Award, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her leading performance in ‘La La Land’.

Emma is said to have bagged $26 million (£20.2 million) in the past year, putting her just above number two star Jennifer Aniston, who earned $25.5 million (£19.8 million).

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Emma Stone

While Jennifer hasn’t had any major film projects in the past 12 months, her high income is thought to be from endorsement deals for brands like SmartWater and Emirates airlines.

Oh, and she’s still earning money from ‘Friends’ reruns too.

Last year’s winner Jennifer Lawrence has dropped down to number three, with Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis completing the top five.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston

Meanwhile, the highest-earning British actress is number six overall, with Emma Watson appearing on the list for the first time, thanks to her roles in ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and ‘The Circle’ (though we’re guessing the former may have made her a bit more than the latter).

Forbes also pointed out that the cumulative earnings of the top 10 actresses had dropped by 16% from last year’s repot.

The list of top-earning male actors is thought to be released next week, while Forbes recently compiled a similar list of entertainment stars who’ve earned the most, with Puff Daddy topping the list on a staggering £102 million.

Jennifer Lawrence's Goofiest Pictures