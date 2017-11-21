All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Beyoncé Topples Taylor Swift And Adele To Become World's Highest Paid Female Musician

    💰💰💰

    21/11/2017 11:11 GMT

    Beyoncé may have lost out to Adele at the Grammys back in February (nope, we’re never going to let that one go) but the ‘Lemonade’ star has triumphed on a slightly different playing field, being named the highest paid female musician in the world for 2017.

    According to Forbes, Queen Bey was paid an incredible $105 million (pre-tax), with most of the cash coming from her 49 Formation World Tour dates, which grossed at over a quarter of a billion dollars.

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 

    Adele is second place on the Highest Paid Women list, after earning an admirable $69 million thanks to her third album and subsequent tour, while Taylor Swift raked in $44 million.

    In fourth place on the list is Celine Dion, with $42 million in earnings thanks to her Las Vegas residency, while Jennifer Lopez completes the top five with $38 million.

    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Taylor's 2018 tour means she'll rake in plenty of cash 

    The figures count all earnings between 1 June 2016 and 1 June 2017, which means sales of Taylor’s latest album ‘Reputation’ are not included. 

    While Beyoncé and Adele are also currently taking some well-earned time off following their mammoth world tours - though we’re not sure how rested you can be with two babies and a five-year-old to look after... - Taylor will start a stadium tour in May next year.

