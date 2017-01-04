If you’re looking to up your earnings but with minimum stress, perhaps 2017 is the time to pursue a career in mathematics?

That’s according to Business Insider, which has released a list of professions that have lower-than-average stress rates and handsome pay cheques at the end of each month.

Mathematicians, scientists and geographers seem to be the best roles to go for, according to the list.

Meanwhile it would appear that for those in the creative industries, a stress-free, well-paid existence just isn’t meant to be.

Business Insider teamed up with career expert Laurence Shatkin to look through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) (a database listing detailed information on hundreds of jobs) and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

They compared the stress tolerance ratings of each job (with one being low stress and 100 being high) to the salaries of each.

Here they are, ranked in order from highest to lowest stress score: 1. Materials Scientist Stress tolerance rating: 53

Average earnings each year: $94,940 (£77,330) 2. Mathematician Stress tolerance rating: 57

Average earnings each year: $112,560 (£91,600) 3. Geographer Stress tolerance rating: 58

Average earnings each year: $74,920 (£61,000) 4. Economist Stress tolerance rating: 59

Average earnings each year: $109,230 (£88,900) 5. Statistician Stress tolerance: 59

Average earnings each year: $84,440 (£68,700)

6. Agricultural Engineer Stress tolerance rating: 61

Average earnings each year: $78,490 (£63,800) 7. Political Scientist Stress tolerance rating: 61

Average earnings each year: $103,210 (£84,000) 8. Materials Engineer Stress tolerance rating: 61

Average earnings each year: $94,690 (£77,100) 9. Biomedical Engineer Stress tolerance rating: 61

Average earnings each year: $91,230 (£74,300) 10. Physicist Stress tolerance rating: 61

Average earnings each year: $118,500 (£96,500)