A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an explosion at a building site in London on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Swain’s Lane in Highgate shortly after 2pm following reports of a blast.
The man was airlifted to hospital and police remain on the scene, which has been cordoned off.
Images shared on social media show the air ambulance and emergency services at the scene.
Neighbours close to the site said they felt their homes shake by the force of the explosion.
Professional pianist Tess Uys, who lives directly opposite the site, told the Camden New Journal: “It made my floorboards completely vibrate. It was terribly loud, a huge, huge explosion.
“All the shop keepers came rushing out to see if they could help and the police and ambulance were here immediately.”
Highgate councillor Sian Berry tweeted she was “hoping for the best” after hearing the news.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.11pm on Thursday to reports of an explosion at an address in Swain’s Lane.
“The London Air Ambulance attended and took a man to an east London hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“The area is cordoned off and officers remain on scene.”