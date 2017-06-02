The magazine, which has only been available in print for the last three months , previously featured an interview with the 19-year-old model in its April edition, but have now chosen her to grace the front page.

Vogue Arabia has made a major step forward for hijab-inclusive fashion after revealing Somali-American model Halima Aden as their latest cover star.

Aden also wears another item that is unusual to see on a Vogue model: braces.

She spoke about why the opportunity was so important to her in a video on her Instagram.

“Every little girl deserves to see a role model that’s dressed like her, resembles her, or even has the same characteristics as her,” she said.

“I think beauty is for everyone and I think everyone can look beautiful. You just have to be confident.”