Designers at New York Fashion Week are earning praise for their display of elegant modest fashion, aimed at the affluent, cosmopolitan Muslim woman.

Five rising stars of the Indonesian fashion scene showcased their collections on the first day of New York Week. Two of the five, Dian Pelangi and Vivi Zubedi, focused specifically on celebrating the beauty of the hijab and abaya.

“We’re not oppressed and we just want to show the world that we still can be beautiful and stylish with our hijab on,” 26-year-old Pelangi told the Guardian.

Brian Ach via Getty Images

The gifted designers were openly motivated by recent tension in the US due, in part, to the Trump administration’s push to limit immigration into the US from some Muslim-majority nations.

″I love the US very much and I have a lot of clients here,” Zubedi said. “Hijab is beautiful, we are all still human no matter what religion you are. We are still the same.”

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Not only has there been a steady rise in the modest fashion industry, but there also seems to be growing international support of Muslim representation through beauty and style.

Model Halima Aden was breathtaking on the cover of Vogue Arabia (sidebar: the fact that there exists a Vogue Arabia is no small thing, either) and she also made headlines as Allure magazine’s July cover girl.

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Thus it’s not so surprising that we’re seeing more and more styles aimed at Muslim women on the international fashion stage.

See below for our favourite looks from Pelangi and Zubedi.

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Brian Ach via Getty Images