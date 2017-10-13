10 Hilarious Letters From Kids That Parents Will Keep Forever

Getting a written note from your child can be the highlight of your day, but sometimes they don’t tell you exactly what you want to hear.
Parents have been posting photos of their #LettersFromKids on Instagram to share with the world how (unintentionally) hilarious their little ones can be.
Whether their words are slightly offensive, completely random or just plain funny, these are going to be mementoes that are kept forever.
Here are a few of our favourites:
1. “I hope you do people’s hair like they want it or I will be mad.”
2. “I just want to say I really want my Kindle.”
3. “Fun fact, earth is going to die in 2020.”
4. “You don’t care and you’re being mean.”
5. “I guess you don’t love me enough to do what I want for a change.”
6. “Your hat is under this letter.”
7. “I think you do way too much for us.”
8. “If I had a different mum I’d punch her in the face.”
10. “I am sorry, you’re about to die.”
