    13/10/2017 11:13 BST

    10 Hilarious Letters From Kids That Parents Will Keep Forever

    'Fun fact, earth is going to die in 2020.'

    Getting a written note from your child can be the highlight of your day, but sometimes they don’t tell you exactly what you want to hear.

    Parents have been posting photos of their #LettersFromKids on Instagram to share with the world how (unintentionally) hilarious their little ones can be.

    Whether their words are slightly offensive, completely random or just plain funny, these are going to be mementoes that are kept forever.

    Here are a few of our favourites:

    1. “I hope you do people’s hair like they want it or I will be mad.”

    A post shared by Lydia Siven (@lydisha_siven) on

    2. “I just want to say I really want my Kindle.”

    3. “Fun fact, earth is going to die in 2020.”

    A post shared by EC (@ec_not_here) on

    4. “You don’t care and you’re being mean.”

    A post shared by Megan Long (@speck211) on

    5. “I guess you don’t love me enough to do what I want for a change.”

    A post shared by L o u i s e (@louiseafton) on

    6. “Your hat is under this letter.”

    A post shared by beedle farm (@beedlefarm) on

    7. “I think you do way too much for us.”

    8. “If I had a different mum I’d punch her in the face.”

    A post shared by L o u i s e (@louiseafton) on

    10. “I am sorry, you’re about to die.” 

    A post shared by L o u i s e (@louiseafton) on

