10 Hilarious Letters From Kids That Parents Will Keep Forever

Getting a written note from your child can be the highlight of your day, but sometimes they don’t tell you exactly what you want to hear.

Parents have been posting photos of their #LettersFromKids on Instagram to share with the world how (unintentionally) hilarious their little ones can be.

Whether their words are slightly offensive, completely random or just plain funny, these are going to be mementoes that are kept forever.

Here are a few of our favourites:

1. “I hope you do people’s hair like they want it or I will be mad.”