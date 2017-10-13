All Sections
    13/10/2017 09:30 BST

    Hilarious Tweets Provide The Sassiest Translations To Email Lingo

    'See below = you tried it, but I got receipts.'

    The world of email is a funny world indeed, full of phrases that you would never under any circumstances say out loud. Case in point: “please reply at your earliest convenience”.

    Now, in what is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, people have been sharing what they really mean when using ‘email speak’.

    The conversation was prompted by @MsReginaM, who tweeted what she really means when she writes “please advise” in an email (her definition: “BITCH, stop playing with me!”).

    Her tweet prompted others to add to a makeshift and oh-so-sassy glossary of overused email phrases. Prepare to relate, hard.

    BrianAJackson via Getty Images

    1. Thanks for your email

    2. Just wanted to touch base.

    3. It has come to my attention. 

    4. As per my last email. 

    5. See below.

    6. Please advise.

    7. I look forward to your timely response.

    8. Please reply at your earliest convenience. 

    9. Moving forward.

    10. Looping in [insert name].

    11. In order to set expectations.

    12. As previously discussed.

    13. Just following up.

    14. Let me know if you have any concerns.

    15. I am out of the office with limited access to email.

