Hilarious Tweets Provide The Sassiest Translations To Email Lingo

The world of email is a funny world indeed, full of phrases that you would never under any circumstances say out loud. Case in point: “please reply at your earliest convenience”.

Now, in what is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, people have been sharing what they really mean when using ‘email speak’.

The conversation was prompted by @MsReginaM, who tweeted what she really means when she writes “please advise” in an email (her definition: “BITCH, stop playing with me!”).

Her tweet prompted others to add to a makeshift and oh-so-sassy glossary of overused email phrases. Prepare to relate, hard.