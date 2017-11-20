A 10-year-old journalist who runs her own news publication has a new flurry of fans on social media after her badass comments about breaking stories.

Hilde Lysiak, from Pennsylvania, US, started a newspaper for her neighbourhood - Orange Street News - back in 2014.

Many people around the world first became aware of the young journo in April 2016, when she broke a murder news story, before any other publications.

But it was a recent interview with the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) that brought the 10-year-old back in the spotlight.

“I want to be able to cover more crime stories,” Lysiak told the publication. “I’ve been reporting on hard drugs recently, but there have been leads I haven’t been able to follow because of my age.”

Reminder: She’s 10.