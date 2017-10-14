The children of EU citizens in Britain have been given “short shrift” in the Brexit process thus far with their futures “hanging in the balance”, Hillary Clinton said on Saturday. The former US secretary of state and presidential hopeful used a speech at Swansea University to call for “empathy” on both sides of the Atlantic and to highlight the plight of kids in the UK. In a speech at the Welsh institution, she said: “Teachers and schools are reporting an outbreak of bullying and racially motivated insults. Here in the UK, divisive rhetoric and policy shifts are having their own effects.”

PA Wire/PA Images Hillary Clinton commented on the Brexit process during a speech at Swansea University on Saturday

She added: “Right now, the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the UK, are hanging in the balance. “So there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe. Trying to make sense of their places in the world. “The children’s commissioners for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already raised concerns that children’s interests are getting short shrift in the Brexit process.” Clinton was recognised for her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, a cause shared by the university’s Observatory on the Human Rights of Children and Young People.

PA Wire/PA Images Clinton was recognised for her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world