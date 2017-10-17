Theresa May is judged more “harshly” than male British politicians because she is a woman, Hillary Clinton has said.

The former presidential candidate told BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour on Tuesday that she “absolutely” had sympathy with the prime minister for the way she was branded “robotic” or “awkward”.

“There is a really predominant double standard for women in politics. We are judged so much more harshly and with little margin for uniqueness, difference or error - unlike men,” she said.

“Look at some of the men in British politics, like some of the men in American politics, honest to goodness, they tell lies, they promote phony campaigns, they make attacks.

“And along comes a woman prime minister, your second, and everything from her hair to her kitten heels is ripe for criticism and derision. It just goes with the territory.”