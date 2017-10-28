All Sections
    Hillfoot Train Station Death Sparks Police Appeal For Help In Identifying Mystery Man

    His death is not being treated as suspicious.

    28/10/2017 21:42 BST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Police are appealing for help to identify a man who died after being hit by a train in Glasgow on Friday.

    The man, who is in his mid twenties and has a heavy build, died shortly before 8.15pm at Hillfoot Station.

    Police said that “extensive enquiries” have been undertaken in order to identify the man, but to no avail.

    Google
    Police are appealing for help to identify a man who died after being hit by a train at Hillfoot Station in Glasgow.

    His death is not being treated as suspicious.

    The man is described as approximately 5ft8, with facial stubble and short brown hair.

    He was wearing a grey North Face top with a Mountain Athletics logo on the front, a white Nike t-shirt, dark grey jogging pants and white Nike trainers and was also carrying a black Nike rucksack.

    British Transport Police is now appealing for information which could lead to the man being identified.

    Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 592 of 27/10/2017.

