A beloved hippopotamus at El Salvador’s National Zoo has been beaten to death in a shocking attack. Gustavito was ambushed with metal bars, knives and rocks during an assault last Tuesday, leaving him covered with bruises and puncture wounds. The male hippo, who was born and raised in Guatemala and brought to El Salvador 13 years ago, died of his injuries on Sunday.

El Salvador Culture Ministry/ EPA Gustavito lies in his pool as workers try to save him

Zoo keepers did not discover his condition until Thursday because he did not leave his pool. Justice Minister Mauricio Ramirez Landaverde said an investigation had been opened and police are trying to identify who broke into Gustavito’s enclosure and attacked him. Even among a population numbed by a staggering human death toll due to gang violence in recent years, the animal’s death late Sunday stirred outrage.

