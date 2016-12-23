16 Things That Prove 2016 Was Peak Hipster

Hipsters have been around for longer than twelve months, but now George Osborne has imposed a ‘hipster tax’ on our G&T, and no one wants the beard trimmer we’ve bought for Christmas, we’re getting a bit fed up.
Here are 16 things that prove 2016 has seen Britain reaching the peak of hipster-dom.
1. This dog who is more foodie than you.
2. This mini fedora made for a man bun.
3. This coffee served in a waffle cone.
4. This vegetable posing as pasta.
5. These people queueing for a cronut pastry in London.
6. These portraits made from avocado.
7. This cafe that sells only crisps.
8. These jewels to decorate your beard.
9. This new Marks & Spencer product.
10. This environmentally friendly, organic wedding.
11. This vegan fried chicken shop.
12. These rainbow bagels.
13. These parents trying to get their kids to call them ‘papa’.
14. These people trying to make Kit Kat fancy.
15. These people pretending they’d never experienced the concept of cosy before hygge.
16. These gin-filled-baubles for your Christmas tree.
Can’t we just go back to a time before it was legitimate to serve food in a flower pot?
