H&M Backstage Photos Prove Bella Hadid Always Has Her Game Face On

The FROW at H&M’s Paris Fashion Week show may have been filled with then likes of Alexa Chung and Nicki-Minaj, but photos of the models backstage prove that that was the place to be.
Winnie Harlow and Gigi Hadid danced and goofed around with their runway pals.
But not Bella.
Ever the consummate professional, Bella was camera-ready at all times.
At. All. Times.
Bella kept it fierce.
I mean seriously.
While this was happening...
Bella werked it.
She always knows where the camera is.
Come on, Bella let your hair down...
Oh, there you go.
Don’t worry Bella, the FROW have no idea.