All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/03/2017 11:49 GMT

    H&M Backstage Photos Prove Bella Hadid Always Has Her Game Face On

    Well, almost always.

    The FROW at H&M’s Paris Fashion Week show may have been filled with then likes of Alexa Chung and Nicki-Minaj, but photos of the models backstage prove that that was the place to be.

    Winnie Harlow and Gigi Hadid danced and goofed around with their runway pals.

    Rex
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    But not Bella.

    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

    Ever the consummate professional, Bella was camera-ready at all times.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    At. All. Times.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    Bella kept it fierce.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    I mean seriously.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    While this was happening...

    Lorenzo Palizzolo via Getty Images
    Lorenzo Palizzolo via Getty Images

    Bella werked it.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    She always knows where the camera is.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    Come on, Bella let your hair down...

    Lorenzo Palizzolo via Getty Images

    Oh, there you go.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

    Don’t worry Bella, the FROW have no idea.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    MORE:styleBeautyFashion Weekgigi hadidH&Mbella hadidParis Fashion WeekWinnie Harlow

    Conversations