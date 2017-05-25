All Sections
    25/05/2017 12:04 BST

    Every Time You've Paid For A Plastic Bag In H&M You've Helped Raise £1 Million For Children

    Incredible 🙌

    H&M has raised £1 million for charity from its 5p plastic bag charge.  

    The high street retailer, which introduced the charge in 2015, has donated the money raised from the charge to Unicef UK to help children in the midst of life-threatening emergencies.

    From education, water and sanitation and child protection, H&M has contributed to Unicef’s work in countries like Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Africa. 

    UNICEF
    A medical practitioner uses a Mid Upper-Arm Circumference measuring tape on a child suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition in Bani Al-Harith, Sana'a, Yemen, Tuesday 14 February 2017.
    Unicef
    Zahra stands in the rubble at her destroyed home, in the south-western city of Lahj, Yemen, which has experienced intense fighting due to the escalation of conflict in the country.

    When conflict came to nine-year-old Nyapour’s village in South Sudan, she was forced to flee with her mother to safety. 

    “I was very frightened by the war. I saw so many people wounded and men shooting guns, it was very bad,” she said. 

    Thanks to the money raised by H&M, Nyapour is attending a Unicef supported school in a safe area and says she feels safe and that her favourite subject is maths.  

    Unicef
    Angelina Nyanin, 25, holds her niece, Nyalel Gatcauk, two, who suffers from malnutrition, as a UNICEF nutrition worker feeds the baby Plumpy'Nut, a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition during a Rapid Response Mechanism mission in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan, 26 February 2017.

    As part of a wider global partnership, H&M and Unicef UK have raised approximately $22 million (£17 million) for Unicef’s programmes for children since 2004. 

    Together the money has contributed to supporting a global effort in early childhood development and education, enabling children to get the best possible start in life.

