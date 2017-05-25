Every Time You've Paid For A Plastic Bag In H&M You've Helped Raise £1 Million For Children

H&M has raised £1 million for charity from its 5p plastic bag charge.
The high street retailer, which introduced the charge in 2015, has donated the money raised from the charge to Unicef UK to help children in the midst of life-threatening emergencies.
From education, water and sanitation and child protection, H&M has contributed to Unicef’s work in countries like Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Africa.
When conflict came to nine-year-old Nyapour’s village in South Sudan, she was forced to flee with her mother to safety.
“I was very frightened by the war. I saw so many people wounded and men shooting guns, it was very bad,” she said.
Thanks to the money raised by H&M, Nyapour is attending a Unicef supported school in a safe area and says she feels safe and that her favourite subject is maths.
As part of a wider global partnership, H&M and Unicef UK have raised approximately $22 million (£17 million) for Unicef’s programmes for children since 2004.
Together the money has contributed to supporting a global effort in early childhood development and education, enabling children to get the best possible start in life.