A woman has called out high street retailer H&M on social media for its ‘ridiculous’ clothing sizes.

Lowri Byrne, from Swansea, took to Facebook on Thursday 25 May to call out the brand after she struggled to fit into a size 16 of one of their dresses - when she usually buys a size 12.

“Please sort your sizes out because this is absolutely ridiculous,” Byrne wrote.

“I’m a size 12 and small busted, and today in an H&M store I had to ask if this dress came in a size 18 (it didn’t). The dress I have on in these photos is a size 16, and I could barely breathe.

“Not only was this annoying because I wanted to buy this dress, but so many women take what size dress they buy to heart. If I was one of these girls (thankfully I’m not) requesting a size 18 dress would seriously devastate me.”