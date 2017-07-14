H&M has announced their latest collaboration with British designer Erdem, and everyone is buzzing.

The high street retailer - who has previously collaborated with brands such as Kenzo and Marni to Balmain - has made a name for itself for showcasing successful ranges with luxury designers.

Erdem, a London-based label loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, is known for its flowing gowns, understated florals and feminine aesthetic.

Working with well-known director Baz Luhrmann - whose body of work includes the films Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby - directed a beautiful sneak peek style video of the coming collection.

Taking to Instagram the brand shared the video on Thursday 13 July with their followers.

“Secret’s out! Erdem is our next designer collaboration. Story directed by Baz Luhrmann. ERDEMxHM launches worldwide 2 November 2017,” they wrote.