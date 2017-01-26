H&M's New 'Bring It' Film Shows Why We Need To Recycle Our Clothes

H&M is encouraging shoppers to recycle their old clothes with a powerful new film.
Directed by Crystal Moselle, the brand’s ‘Bring It’ video shows the journey unwanted garments go on after they have been collected in H&M stores.
H&M’s goal is to increase the amount of clothing donated to its Garment Collecting initiative, with an aim to reach a total collected volume of 25,000 tonnes per year by 2020.
The high street brand first launched the Garment Collecting scheme in 2013, and has collected over 40,000 tonnes of clothing to date worldwide.
Want to keep your old clothing in the loop?
Bring any unwanted garments and textiles, from any brand and in any condition, to any H&M store, all year around. Alternatively check to see if your council collects clothes and textiles to be recycled.
Some charities also collect clothing and textiles for recycling. If you get a bag asking for clothes to be donated, posted through your door, check the bag collectors are members of the textile recycling association to ensure they are working legally and that funds are being paid to the charities they claim to collect for.