Rubbish collected from polluted oceans might not be at the top of your wish list of things you’d want to wear, but H&M’s latest Conscious Exclusive collection is made from exactly that.

Featuring items made from fishing nets and other nylon waste found in the world’s waters, this is the seventh sustainable fashion collection for the Swedish high-street chain and it even includes a £299 wedding dress made from organic cotton and Econyl - 100% regenerated from discarded fishing nets.

The collection also includes material made from recycled silver - taken from scrap metal such as old candlesticks.

“The innovation behind sustainable materials never ceases to amaze,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M. “The latest technologies can be incorporated with time-honoured techniques for spectacular results.”