The incident is confined to one wing and does not pose a threat to the public, and staff “are working to resolve it quickly and safely”, a spokesperson said.

A G4S spokesperson said it was working with the Prison Service “to bring the incident to a safe conclusion”.

According to the Birmingham Mail, unrest at the jail began at about 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon - with anti-riot Tornado teams sent to the scene.

On Twitter, a West Midlands based criminology lecturer claimed the prison’s Wing A was “severely damaged” as inmates were heard chanting “we want burn” - prison slang for tobacco.

A ban on tobacco cigarettes is being slowly introduced into prisons, with several jails already having banned them outright.