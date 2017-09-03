Elite anti-riot officers are engaged in a stand-off with inmates at a privately-run prison in Birmingham following a disturbance at the jail.
The Prison Service confirmed an “an ongoing incident” at HMP Birmingham, a category B and C jail managed by G4S.
The incident is confined to one wing and does not pose a threat to the public, and staff “are working to resolve it quickly and safely”, a spokesperson said.
A G4S spokesperson said it was working with the Prison Service “to bring the incident to a safe conclusion”.
According to the Birmingham Mail, unrest at the jail began at about 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon - with anti-riot Tornado teams sent to the scene.
On Twitter, a West Midlands based criminology lecturer claimed the prison’s Wing A was “severely damaged” as inmates were heard chanting “we want burn” - prison slang for tobacco.
A ban on tobacco cigarettes is being slowly introduced into prisons, with several jails already having banned them outright.
In December 2016, HMP Birmingham witnessed 12 hours of disorder with riot teams to be deployed. It was described as the worst prison riot since Strangeways in 1990.
The city centre jail, formerly known as Winson Green, can hold up to 1,450 inmates.
G4S has run the prison since 2011 when it became the first public-sector jail to be privatised.
A Prison Service spokesman said the incident involved “a small number of prisoners”.
He added: “Prison staff are working to resolve it quickly and safely. There is no risk to the public.”
A spokesperson for G4S said: “Our teams are responding to an incident on one wing at HM Prison Birmingham.
“We are working with colleagues from Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”