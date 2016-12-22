John Stillwell/PA Archive A general view from the air of HM Prison Swaleside a training Prison at Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent

Sixty inmates have taken control of one wing at HMP Swaleside in Kent, amid reports of fires.

Officers are reportedly trying to contain the incident in the jail’s A wing. The Association’s chair Mike Rolfe told the BBC the extent of the disturbance was unclear but fires have been lit.

Prisoners from HMP Birmingham, itself beset by a once-in-a-generation riot just last week, may now reside at Swaleside Prison, Sky News reported. Hundreds of inmates were moved Birmingham after those disturbances.

Swaleside Prison on the Isle of Sheppey one wing of which is tonight reportedly under the control of prisoners

Rolfe said: “There is an ongoing disturbance there (at Swaleside). We are not sure how bad it is yet but we understand 60 prisoners have taken control of A wing there. “Some fires have been lit, apparently, and basically we know that it’s an ongoing incident.”

Ambulances responded to the disturbance at Swaleside prison on Thursday evening

Kent Fire Service told The Huffington Post UK that four fire engines were called to the prison. The Ambulance service was also in attendance.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “The Prison Service is dealing with an incident involving 60 prisoners at HMP Swaleside. The incident is contained to one landing on A Wing. The rest of the prison is secure with all prisoners in locked in cells.”

The incident unfolded on Thursday evening at the north Kent prison

Swaleside has eight wings and an operational capacity of 1,100.

It is an all-male category B Training Prison. Category B prisoners are considered a high risk to other people, but do not require maximum security.

Prisoners post gloating selfies during the riot last week at HMP Birmingham

Kent Police told HuffPost it was not immediately called to the prison and that it was not in attendance.

The incident came just hours after prison officers in England and Wales rejected a deal on pay and pensions in a long-running dispute with the government.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss has faced criticism over the impact of a £700million budget cut to prisons and a reduction of 7,000 officers.

Officers have called strikes over the problem, arguing that their jobs have become unsafe.

A Prison Officer Association spokesman said at the time: “The continued surge in violence and unprecedented levels of suicide and acts of self harm, coupled with the recent murder and escapes, demonstrate that the service is in meltdown.”

The latest incident follows the once-in-a-generation riot at HMP Birmingham last week and previous disturbances at two other prisons last month.

Some 500 prisoners were moved from Birmingham Prison after the riot which saw up to 600 inmates control two wings for over 12 hours.