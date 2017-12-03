Riot Police Sent To HMP Swaleside After Prison Disturbance

One inmate has been injured during a disturbance at a prison in Kent.

Specialist riot-trained “Tornado” squad officers were called to the incident involving a small number of prisoners in one wing of HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey.

One prisoner suffered a minor self-inflicted injury and had to be taken to hospital, the Prison Service said.

A spokesman said: “Specially trained prison staff successfully resolved an incident at HMP Swaleside on December 3.

“We do not tolerate violence in our prisons and are clear that those responsible will be referred to the police and could spend longer behind bars.”

He said there was no risk to the public during the trouble.