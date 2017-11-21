The Prison Where Violence Has Doubled And Officer Numbers Halved Since Privatisation

Privatisation has been blamed for exploding levels of violence and drug use at a UK jail.

A new report into HMP Northumberland, which private firm Sodexo took over in 2013, has underlined how violence has more than doubled while the number of prison officers has more than halved.

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, found 58% of prisoners felt unsafe at some time and 28% of prisoners felt unsafe when an inspection took place in July - “a very high figure by any standards,” he said.

Since the 1,300-inmate jail was taken out of public hands, its frontline staff has shrunk from 441 to 192. Violence has also risen by 202% against an average uplift of 77% in all UK jails over the same period.

Almost two thirds (61%) of inmates said that it was “easy or very easy” to get hold of drugs, Clarke found, and 21% said they had picked up a drug habit in the jail.

Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said the privatisation reforms and austerity were at the heart of the problem.