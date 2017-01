You were self-employed, you received £2,500 or more in untaxed income, your savings or investment income was £10,000 or more before tax or your income or your partner’s was over £50,000 and one of you claimed child benefit. Check the HMRC website for further stipulations.

To file your tax return online for the first time you will need to register anyaberkut via Getty Images

To do this you will need your Unique Taxpayer Reference, which you will find on the registration letter HMRC sent you. You will then need to create a Government Gateway account and activate the service using the code you’ll be sent in the post - this may take a few days so get the ball rolling.