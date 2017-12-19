Leak Discovered On Navy’s New £3.1bn Aircraft Carrier

The UK’s new £3.1 billion aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is leaking as a result of an issue with a shaft seal, potentially requiring millions to be spent in repairs.

The warship was only accepted into the Royal Navy fleet by the Queen earlier this month.

At 280m long and with an estimated half-a-century working life, the behemoth is the biggest and most powerful ever built by the UK.

It is understood the vessel has been leaking for some time, the Press Association reported.

The Sun reported the ship has been taking on up to 200 litres of water every hour.