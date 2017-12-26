A Royal Navy crew spent Christmas Day escorting a Russian warship through the North Sea near UK waters.

The 190-strong company aboard the HMS St Albans set sail on December 23 to monitor the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate and tracked its progress through what the Royal Navy called areas of national interest on Monday, the Press Association reported.

The Navy said there had been a recent “upsurge” in Russian units travelling through UK waters, with defence secretary Gavin Williamson saying he would “not hesitate in defending our waters”.

“Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people and our national interests,” he said.

His comments come after HMS Tyne was also called to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and the English Channel on Christmas Eve.