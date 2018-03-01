A new app has launched in the UK that aims to tackle our smartphone addiction by appealing to our love of free stuff.

Hold, which is currently only available for students, rewards the user by giving them free food at the cinema, money off drinks and even free coffee.

How does it work? Between the hours of 7am and 11pm students can earn 10 points for every 20 minute stretch that they can go without looking at their phone.

In return, Hold has partnered with companies like Vue Entertainment, Caffe Nero and Amazon to provide a series of rewards which can be claimed using the points they’ve earned.