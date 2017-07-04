Holly Willoughby may look like she never has a hair out of place on ‘This Morning’, but she is not immune from the odd bad hair day.
Willoughby shared a candid photo taken by her stylist as she prepped for her TV appearance on Tuesday 4 July.
“You know you’re having a bad hair day when you sit in the makeup chair and @patsyoneillmakeup asks to take a picture of the back of your head,” she shared on Instagram with the hashtags: #goodluckpats #bedhead #before.
Even her matted mane wasn’t enough to stop Willoughby’s fans showering her with compliments and her photo racked up more than 13,000 likes within one hour of being posted.
“Absolutely stunning,” wrote one commenter.
Another chimed in: “That’s so cool.”
Willoughby’s style has become so popular that she’s even created her own hashtag #HWStyle💁✨, with which to share daily info on where you can buy her outfits.