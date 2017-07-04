Holly Willoughby may look like she never has a hair out of place on ‘This Morning’, but she is not immune from the odd bad hair day.

Willoughby shared a candid photo taken by her stylist as she prepped for her TV appearance on Tuesday 4 July.

“You know you’re having a bad hair day when you sit in the makeup chair and @patsyoneillmakeup asks to take a picture of the back of your head,” she shared on Instagram with the hashtags: #goodluckpats #bedhead #before.