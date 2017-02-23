However, when it was announced the show would be returning on Channel 5, former ‘Geordie Shore’ star Vicky Pattison was linked to the job.

Holly has now explained that her ties with ITV mean she would be unable to work on the show, telling Digital Spy: “It’s on Channel 5, isn’t it? I’m ITV.”

She added she’s now “exclusive” and “handcuffed” to her channel, despite working for other broadcasters, including the BBC, in the past.

Cilla even gave her blessing for Holly to present a revamped version of ‘Blind Date’, after hosting a reboot of another of her classic shows, ‘Surprise Surprise’.