Holly Willoughby has ruled herself out of replacing Cilla Black as the new host of ‘Blind Date’.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter has repeatedly been connected with a reboot of the iconic dating show, which was first broadcast on ITV from 1985 to 2003.
However, when it was announced the show would be returning on Channel 5, former ‘Geordie Shore’ star Vicky Pattison was linked to the job.
Holly has now explained that her ties with ITV mean she would be unable to work on the show, telling Digital Spy: “It’s on Channel 5, isn’t it? I’m ITV.”
She added she’s now “exclusive” and “handcuffed” to her channel, despite working for other broadcasters, including the BBC, in the past.
Cilla even gave her blessing for Holly to present a revamped version of ‘Blind Date’, after hosting a reboot of another of her classic shows, ‘Surprise Surprise’.
Speaking in 2013, the late star said on ‘This Morning’: “Holly works ever so hard, and I used to do 28 shows a year, but look I’m 70 and I think I’ve had my time. You should do it!”
Holly also fronted ITV’s latest dating series ‘Meet The Parents’ last year.
Kylie Minogue and ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katherine Tyldsley are other stars who have been linked to the ‘Blind Date’ presenting job.
The series is expected to launch on Channel 5 later this year.