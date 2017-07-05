Holly Willougby couldn’t hold back the tears as she heard the tragic story of how a mother lost her son on Wednesday’s (5 July) ‘This Morning’.

The presenter had an emotional response during a viewer phone-in, where callers shared their experiences of making unthinkable decisions about their children’s health care, in light of the debate over the treatment of seriously ill infant Charlie Gard.

One caller, by the name of Angela, told of how she was forced to watch her disabled son suffer in agony, when doctors kept him alive against her wishes.