Holly Willoughby has found her ‘dream skirt’, and it’s an incredible piece of craftsmanship.
Created by fashion brand Eponine London, the mid-length design features a tribal-inspired print in an array of bold colours.
Taking to Instagram on Friday 14 July, the TV presenter shared her finding with her millions of followers after wearing it on ‘This Morning’.
’Phillip Schofield had his dream coat, I’ve got my dream skirt! Today’s look on This Morning ... shirt by Marks and Spencer and skirt by Eponine London,” she wrote.
The fashion brand also took to Instagram to share the snap of Willoughby looking incredible in their design.
“How wonderful to see Holly Willoughby in a bespoke Eponine tribal skirt this morning,” they wrote.
And social media users love it too - with many asking where they can also purchase it.
“Absolutely love this skirt!,” one user wrote.
“Where can I purchase this skirt please? Love it,” another posted.
The brand have since responded, explaining the sustainable process behind the bespoke made-to-measure skirt.
“This skirt is from our made to measure tribal collection. Each piece is unique and the fabric (sourced from antique shops in the north of Thailand) selected during the consultation with the client at our studio,” they replied on Instagram.
“Price for one similar to Holly’s is £1300.”