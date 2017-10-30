Holly Willoughby Shares Rare Family Photo As She Bids A Sad Farewell To Half Term

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, but she made a rare exception as she rounded off a picture perfect half term holiday.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter posted a family portrait to Instagram on Sunday 29 October, in which she is carrying three-year-old Chester on her hip and holding eight-year-old Harry’s hand, while her husband Dan Baldwin holds hands with six-year-old Belle, as they look out to sea.