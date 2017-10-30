Holly Willoughby Shares Rare Family Photo As She Bids A Sad Farewell To Half Term

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, but she made a rare exception as she rounded off a picture perfect half term holiday.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter posted a family portrait to Instagram on Sunday 29 October, in which she is carrying three-year-old Chester on her hip and holding eight-year-old Harry’s hand, while her husband Dan Baldwin holds hands with six-year-old Belle, as they look out to sea.
The family returned from their break at the weekend and Willoughby was already feeling nostalgic.
“And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Back at home and this already seems a distant memory...”