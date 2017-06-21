All Sections
    21/06/2017 09:26 BST | Updated 21/06/2017 09:28 BST

    Holly Willoughby Shares Instagram Photo Of Herself Waking Up Beside One Of Her Kids In Bed

    'When you wake up next to this😍😍😍.'

    Holly Willoughby has been sharing more parenting moments on her Instagram lately and her most recent picture is beyond adorable. 

    She posted a photo of herself holding hands with one of her children - assumed to be two-year-old Chester - in bed with her as she woke up.

    “I know it’s too hot to sleep,” she wrote on Wednesday 21 June. “But when you wake up next to this... 😍😍😍.”

    Fans who are also mums commented on the photo calling it a “priceless” moment. 

    A fan commented on the photo: “Best feeling in the world! I have one of these who insists on holding hands.”

    Another wrote: “Exactly the same set-up as me this morning, I’ll defo miss it when my youngest doesn’t want to get in with me.”

    And another commented: “I’ve been having the same. Little hot sticky snuggles! And my big little girl wanted to get in bed too - worth it despite the heat.”

    Others joked that her husband Dan “had a small hand”.

    One wrote: “Ooh Dan’s hands have shrunk, or did you kick him out the bed? Haha.” 

    Willoughby is also mum to seven-year-old Harry and six-year-old Belle with her husband Dan Watkins. 

    Holly Willoughby's Style Evolution
