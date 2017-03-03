Holly Willoughby has revealed she is fearful about her children using social media as they grow up.

The 36-year-old, who is mum to seven-year-old Harry, five-year-old Belle and Chester, two, said she doesn’t have the “answers yet”.

Willoughby said she understands how difficult it is for children today to get away from negative influences and bullies online.

“When we were kids we’d go home and at least we’d have hours where nobody could get to you and you could just regather your thoughts,” she told The Evening Standard.

“Now it’s just not like that and we’ve seen how serious it gets: children taking their own lives.”